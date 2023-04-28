Longtime anchor Laura Lee welcomes Robin Wolfram ahead of departure

(ABC 6 News) – Friday will mark the final day viewers will see Laura Lee anchor the news on ABC 6.

Lee has been with the station for 13 years, but recently announced she’s accepted an evening anchor position in Duluth. Her final broadcast at ABC 6 will be Friday at 10:30 after round two of the NFL Draft.

Prior to her upcoming departure, Lee and her co-anchor, James Wilcox, welcomed Lee’s replacement, Robing Wolfram. Wolfram will join Wilcox as anchor of the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts beginning Monday. She’ll also report for the station’s 5 p.m. newscast, which Wilcox will continue to anchor.

Wolfram is a familiar face to viewers. She’s a native of Ventura, IA, and has worked at other local stations and a station in Minneapolis. In addition to his anchor duties, Wilcox was recently named Managing Editor of ABC 6 News.