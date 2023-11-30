Lockdown in SW Rochester at ABC 6 News studio

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – It appears shots have been fired and tear gas was deployed by officers.

-PREVIOUS STORY-

(ABC 6 News) – Police are on scene in the parking lot of the TJ Maxx Plaza, just outside the ABC 6 News station, as they surround the car of a person in crisis.

Rochester police say a man threatens to shoot himself, police and anyone who walks by his vehicle, which currently sits in front of the ABC 6 News station.

ABC 6 News and other nearby businesses are on lockdown. The public is asked to stay away from the area.

Rochester police added that there is no active threat to the public.

According to RPD, the person in crisis called ABC 6’s sister-station KSTP in the Twin Cities stating he planned on taking his own life at East Park in Rochester.

ABC 6 dispatched reporter Theodore Tollefson to East Park to investigate, but found an empty quiet park.

“I [got] calls from our colleagues of the situation that we’re currently in now where the van is parked in front of our station,” said Tollefson. “And yeah, it’s been a long stressful day for all of us.”

ABC 6 Anchor Robin Wolfram spoke with the partner of the person in crisis. The person’s partner said she was certain he would not “do something like this.”

Law enforcement officials have been in communication with the person-in-crisis, making negotiation attempts.

“To the best of my knowledge he has not made any active threats to any tv station,” said RPD chief James Franklin. “He has used a multitude of different communication methods, including social media and phone calls to different news outlets making different threats.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, Minnesota and Iowa have crisis response lines available for help or call 988.