Locals share potential impact rideshare bill could’ve had in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – After protests broke out at the Minnesota Capitol, Governor Walz announced plans to veto the rideshare bill after Uber threatened to pull operations out of greater Minnesota if he signed it.

Had this bill been signed by the governor, it would have meant Uber putting the brakes on service here in Rochester and everywhere in Minnesota except the twin cities.

Monte Imming has been driving Uber here in the med city since the ride share service came to town.

He only does it part time so he said the issue wouldn’t have impacted him to the extent of other drivers, but he knows Uber leaving would hurt others who do the job full time.

He said it would have been a huge hit for Mayo patients.

“In the summertime 75% of the people that I pick up are going or leaving the clinic, or here in town because of the clinic,” Imming said.

Uber argued the bill would force it to raise rates and double its cost to people in Minnesota.

Drivers said they enjoy working for Uber because they have the power to set their schedules and they enjoy working on their own.

Riders don’t want Uber to leave but said other services would still be here to offer ride share services.

“Whether it be Lyft or another competitor I just think some else will take their spot if they don’t want the business,” Holden Wildeman said.

The governor also signed an executive order that called for a working group of drivers, riders, rideshare companies, and other stakeholders to study the issue and provide recommendations for a rideshare bill next year.