Local schools honor veterans ahead of Veterans Day

(ABC 6 News) – Friday, people will honor veterans in several ways ahead of Veterans Day on Saturday. That includes schools like Pacelli Catholic Schools in Austin that are hosting Veterans Day programs.

In addition to a flag-folding ceremony, prayer and song, students will hear from veteran Hans Gilbert. The Pacelli alum also has children currently attending Pacelli.

“Real people. This is their experience. Somebody grew up with a veteran in the house, sometimes grew up without a parent at home because they’re on deployment or at training or whatever the situation is, They come from Pacelli.

“They come everywhere: your school, hometown, church, community. Veterans are regular people who do extraordinary things on behalf of the United States,” said Nick McGrath, a Social Studies Teacher at Pacelli Catholic Schools who helps organize the yearly event.

The event starts at 1:30 p.m. in the school gym and is open to the public.