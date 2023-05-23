Yammy Bear and family head back to Uvalde

(ABC 6 News) – Wednesday marks one year since the massacre at Robb elementary school where 19 students and two teachers lost their lives.

Yammy Bear and family are on their way back to Uvalde again this year to comfort the families affected by the massacre at Robb elementary school.



This year, Yammy Bear and family will be bringing 300 stuffed animals and Yammy Bear plushies to the city.

They will deliver them to seniors at a nursing home and families affected by the tragedy.