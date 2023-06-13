Wind Down Wednesday summer event in Albert Lea begins this week

(ABC 6 News) – A fun summer event will kickoff on Wednesday in Albert Lea.

Wind Down Wednesday, a summer market and music festival, will happen over the course of three Wednesday’s this summer — June 14, July 12, and Aug. 9.

The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Broadway Ave. in downtown Albert Lea.

The City says the goal is pull the community together for one fun day each month to enjoy each other’s company, shop for unique items, eat great food, and take in some great entertainment.

The festival will include over 25 food and artisan vendors. There will be bands, singers, dancers, and poets performing. A kids zone will also be setup which includes face painting, bounce house, train rides, yard games and more.

For more information about Wind Down Wednesday, CLICK HERE.