“We ARE Stronger Together!” book signing

A former Ronald McDonald House Charities Midwest family will be participating in a book signing on Wednesday, May 15.

(ABC 6 News) – A former Ronald McDonald House Charities Midwest family will be participating in a book signing on Wednesday, May 15.

The book entitled We ARE Stronger Together!: The Extraordinary Story of One Boy’s Relentless Joy Despite Fighting a Losing Battle tells the story of Seth and Julie Bayles as Seth seeks treatment for a rare disease at Mayo Clinic.

The book signing will be taking place at The Dove Book and Gift Shop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..