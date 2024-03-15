Triton leads the Dodge County Quadricentennial Dairy Show as part of senior project

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – One Triton High School senior is proving that it doesn’t matter what age you are to make a difference.

Senior Cadence Spearman is the mastermind behind the Quadricentennial of the Dairy Cow, an event celebrating the cows coming to the Plymouth Colony 400 years ago. Because of the anniversary and Spearman needing to do a senior project, she chose to inspire future dairy farmers.

“Your senior project is really supposed to outline what you want to do for your future career,” said Spearman. “I’m going into the dairy industry and I know plenty about it, so that’s what I want to do.”

Registration is now open for students to showcase their cows at the celebration. A friendly competition that could give them some extra cash. Even if you’re cow-less, you’re still invited.

“We’re trying to advocate for our industry and not take it down. We’re going to try and have some informational booths during our community burger meal, so these people can come in and learn about the dairy industry,” said Spearman.

Spearman is a part of the FFA, the Future Farmers of America, a major focus for Triton schools.

“It’s to give students an idea of what career options are available in our immediate area and southeast Minnesota,” said Robert Ickler, the FFA advisor for Triton. “Let them see if they want to go into that for a career and get some additional training.”

Those who attended the event received hands-on dairy farming training.

“A lot of them want to know where they’re going to use this and that gives them a good opportunity to take what they learned, and apply it in a real-life situation.”

The Quadricentennial is looking for donations to help make the event happen. For more information and to register, click here.