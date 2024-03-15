St. Patrick’s Day events this weekend
ABC 6 NEWS — For people wanting to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend, there are plenty of opportunities throughout the weekend to do so.
MINNESOTA:
ROCHESTER:
Saint Patrick’s Eve at the Workshop (3/16)
St. Patrick’s Day at Beetle’s Bar and Grill (3/17)
St. Patrick’s Day at Forager Brewery (3/17)
St. Patrick’s Day at Little Thistle Brewing (3/17)
AUSTIN:
St. Patrick’s Day Family Fun (3/16)
St. Patrick’s Party at Torge’s (3/16)
St. Patty’s Party at The Bakery Lounge (3/16)
WEST CONCORD:
Lucky Cookie Decorating Class (3/16)
HARMONY:
Green All Around Storytime (3/16)
FOUNTAIN:
St. Pat’s Shenanigans at Karst Brewing (3/16)
CHATFIELD:
Kickin’ It Irish at the Chatfield Center for the Arts (3/16)
HARTLAND:
St. Patrick’s Day at Hartland University Bar (3/16)
EMMONS:
St. Pat’s Party at the Legion (3/16)
MANTORVILLE:
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Zumbro Valley Golf Course (3/17)
IOWA:
MASON CITY:
Brix Wine & Whiskey Irish Foodie Event (3/16)
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Corner – Pizza and Alehouse (3/16)
OSAGE:
St. Patrick’s Day at Rusty’s (3/16)
CRESCO:
Youth St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Notre Dame Parish (3/17)
BUFFALO CENTER:
Lucky Charm Days (3/15-16)