SMART Transit celebrates 10 years of service

For 10 years, SMART Transit ahs been getting people where they need to go around southeast Minnesota. ABC 6 News Good Morning Reporter Sydney Zatz shares how SMART is looking ahead to the future.

(ABC 6 News) – For years, SMART Transit has been getting people where they need to go around southeast Minnesota, and this year marks a milestone anniversary for the company.

January 2nd marks exactly 10 years since SMART started. The company provides services to adults with disabilities throughout the area and was created because Freeborn, Mower, and Steele counties combined their transit systems. Waseca County was added to the group in 2016.

In the end, SMART serves 125,000 people with nearly 25 buses. Despite reduced services in three counties because of staffing, the company is looking ahead to the future.

“We’re going to work on new facilities in Austin here and up in Waseca. We’ve been getting some buses. We got six buses in the last couple of months. Six new ones and we have 10 more on order we plan to get and add into our fleet. We’re also working on an electric bus with the state,” said Kirk Kuchera, the Transit Manager at SMART.

In March, the company celebrated another milestone – two million rides. That’s thanks to about 70 staff members, 11, of whom have been with the company since day one.

It’s not just the company celebrating, passengers will get to join in too. Over the next several weeks, SMART will be handing out items to its riders and doing random giveaways like free rides. Kuchera says the celebrations will last all year long.

For more information on SMART, its routes, and prices, you can click here.