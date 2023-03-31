SMART surpasses 2 million rides

(ABC 6 News) – SMART (Southern Minnesota Rural Area Transit) announced that this past week, it provided its two millionth ride as a public transit agency.

SMART started in January, 2014, as a consolidation of smaller agencies, and reached its first million-ride milestone back in October of 2018

The transit agency said it would have likely hit the two million ride mark much earlier, but ridership greatly diminished for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SMART drivers will be handing out specially designed magnets to passengers all next week to commemorate the milestone.

SMART provides public transit to four counties in southern Minnesota – Freeborn, Mower, Steele, and Waseca.