Slick roads cause multiple crashes east of Rochester

ABC 6 NEWS — The slick roads caused by the overnight snowfall our area is experiencing has caused a number of crashes east of Rochester, MN on Interstate 90.

According to the MNDOT 511 Map, at least four crashes and one spin-out took place on the stretch of I-90 between Rochester and Wyattville; with all of those crashes happening between 10:30 P.M. and 12:30 A.M.

There is no word yet on the extent of any injuries, or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story, ABC 6 NEWS will have more information on these incidents as they become available.