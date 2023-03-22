SEMAC awards $143K in grants to school residencies, artists in SE Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – The Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) has awarded 36 grants to school residencies and emerging and advancing artists throughout southeastern Minnesota.

The grants will total $143,810 and will include four school residency grants for $11,810, fourteen emerging artists grants for $42,000, and eighteen advancing artist grants for $90,000.

SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.

Grants were awarded to the following below:

Dodge County

Danielle Barck received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for Art vs Work – Just Another Saturday.

Fillmore County

Delia Bell received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for Exploring Ceramic Slab Vessels.

Fillmore Central Schools received a $3,000 School Residency Grant for Big Band Bash at Fillmore Central High School

Freeborn County

Jacob “The Fox” Schlichter received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for The Wildlife of Southern Minnesota.

Goodhue County

Heidi Bacon received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for The Trickle Down Effect – Watersheds.

Houston County

Mary Denzer received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for Poetry Bookmaking with Original Linocuts.

Olmsted County

Carrie Arnold received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for Produce Plein Air with Cultural Textiles.

Gage Elementary School received a $3,000 School Residency Grant for Mosaics by Many Hands

Rochester Alternative Learning Center received a $3,000 School Residency Grant for Improvisation with Created Instruments and Piano

Rice County

Kent McInnis Jr received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for Interference: Reimagining Pastorals.

Steele County

Kathryn Wood received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for “Wings and Things” in Watercolor.

Wabasha County

Sue Mundy received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for Public Places are Sacred Spaces.

Winona County

“Doctor Bob” Armstrong received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant grant for Flotsam, Adventures on the Mississippi.

received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for The Art of Melody. Kristen Young received a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant grant for Winona Estro-Jam.