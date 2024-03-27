ROCOG allocates $3 million for Olmsted Co. 18 Ave. reconstruction

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The future of transportation in our area was the focus during the Rochester Olmsted Council of Governments (ROCOG) monthly meeting on Wednesday.

A $3.03 million Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG) is available in the fiscal year 2028, money the council can put towards a local project.

Potentially, reconstruction of a portion of 18 Avenue Southwest in Olmsted County. That is ultimately what won over the council over reconstructing 7 Street in Byron.

“The county is committed to starting construction on this project in, just 2026. It has previous funding on it,” a ROCOG member said during the meeting.

“Where the timeline for Byron’s project is a bit more flexible.”

ROCOG will send the Olmsted County project to MnDOT in April for approval.