Rochester students & clubs honored at RPS meeting

(ABC 6 News) – It was a jam-packed room during Tuesday’s Rochester Public Schools board meeting. The board honored students and clubs from around Rochester for their regional, state, and national achievements.

The following schools, students, and programs were mentioned:

Gage Elementary:

Advisors – Thomas Brown and Anna Skare

Lego Robotics

Lily Carey, Abby Owusu, Evelyn Campos Perez – 2 nd Place

2 Place Pipkorn, Ariadne Rivera Morales, Wyatt Lipinski-Boulder – 3 rd Place

Place Hudson Eswagen, Walter Scharf, and Syren Tennyson – Competed

Kellogg Middle School:

Math Masters

Advisor – Jack Failor

Regional Results

Eric Ding 1st (State)

Elizabeth Zhu 2nd (State)

Mandy Yu 3rd (State)

Artina Kazemi 4th (State)

Elma Zhang 5th (State)

Arden Peng 6th (State)

Dylan Trinidad 7th

Julia Wang 9th

Lucas Wang 11th

Roger Wei 14th

Anshdeep Singh 16th

Yufei Zhou 17t

State Results

Kellogg finished 2nd as a team.

Eric Deng attending Nationals.

Math Masters Individual Competitor

Kellogg Student Ansh Singh finished 1st in both team and individuals

Fencing:

Advisor – Albert Lee

Fall Middle School Tournament

Zora McLaurin – 2 nd Place

Place Therese Woerter 1st Place

State Tournament

Team finished in 1st Place

Table Tennis:

Kellogg Student Mandy Yu, 2023 National Table Tennis Team Trials in North Carolina. Earned spots on both U17 and U15 girls & 39’s national teams.

Century High School:

Business Professionals of America

Advisor – Shelley Filzen

Dean Wang

Zhongyu (Ethan) Zhang 1 st Place Advanced Accounting

Place Advanced Accounting Danielle Wang 1 st Place Medical Terminology, 2 nd Place User Experience Design Team

Place Medical Terminology, 2 Place User Experience Design Team Armita Kazemi 1 st Place Fundamentals of Web Design

Place Fundamentals of Web Design

22-23 MMEA All-State Band / Orchestra

Nathan Anderson

Edra Clements

Briar Daire

Natasha Dalley

Shawn Erickson

Samuel Freimuth

Luke Kim

Alayna Thompson

Region 1AA Solo / Small Ensemble – Best In Site (Solos)

Nathan Anderson

Shawn Erickson

Luke Kim

Region 1AA Solo / Small Ensemble – Best In Site (Ensemble)

Nathan Anderson

Reed Blocksome

Luke Kim

Isaac Kitange

Aru Lamba

Theo Smith

Micah Williams

Chess Club

Advisor – Chuck Handlon

Golden Peng

Ethan Zhang 3rd place RASCL Varsity

Jayan Jaychandran 2nd place RASCL Varsity, RASCL All League

Nolan Schnaedter 4th place RASCL Varsity

Rowan Thompson

Yuchen Shi

Team placed 4th in the Minnesota State Chess Association Scholastic Tournament

Team placed 1st in the 2022 – 23 Rochester Area Scholastic Chess League Champions

State Math League

Advisor – Kyal Brandt

Team placed 3 rd at AAA State Math League

at AAA State Math League Big 9 1st Place Individual & State Math Bowl Qualifier

Big 9 individual 2nd Place & USAMO Qualifier

John Marshall High School

Business Professionals of America

Advisor – Cameron Holland

Djouma Ousmann

Alana Acker

Odile Djom Kenmogne,

Harshdeep Kaur

April Khy Neang

Mimi Nguyen

Hawa Sheriff

Science Olympiad

Advisor – Eric Stanslaski

Krish Khurana

Noah Stanslaski

Anguil Bola

Odile Djom Kenmogne

Muniba Hassan

Anna Sun

Jacobi Issa

Heder Jang

Arjun Khurana

Sreyoli Bhattacharya

Hasan Mohammed

George Cole

Hussein Mohammed

Caddem Alexander

Anton Gahk

Koobhmoov Yang

Team Award – 2 nd Place Experimental Design

Place Experimental Design Team Award – Spirit Award

Fencing

Coach – KamauWilkins

Mateo Wilkins, State Champion in fencing

All State Band

Teacher – Jonathon Soderberg-Chase

Alexand Younk

State Debate

Advisor – Claire Sagstuen

Aaron Ress

Hershy Kaur

Manasa Yerriboyina

National Qualifiers and Alternates: Manasa Yerriboyina (House qualifier) Hershy Kaur (Senate alternate) Alexandra Frei (Humor alternate)

All State Choir

Teacher – Jennifer Humke

Andrew Cook

Katheryn Strum

Mayo High School:

Business Professionals of America

Advisor – Pam Priebe

Carter Jones, 4 th Place Payroll Accounting (National Qualifier)

Place Payroll Accounting (National Qualifier) Logan Burger, 6 th Place Payroll Accounting and 8 th Place Banking and Finance

Place Payroll Accounting and 8 Place Banking and Finance Reese Ackerman, 11 th Place Health Leadership Special Topic

Place Health Leadership Special Topic Alex Gyarmaty, Ethan Kramer & Brig Poppe, 16 th Place Small Business Mgmt.

Place Small Business Mgmt. Sammy Shao, 17 th Personal Finance, 21 st of 126 participants Financial Math & Analysis Concepts

Personal Finance, 21 of 126 participants Financial Math & Analysis Concepts Ruby Ebbert, 16 th Place Presentation Individual

Place Presentation Individual Zac Thomas, 15 th Place Personal Finance

Place Personal Finance Elena Meves, 54 th of 126 Participants Financial Math and Analysis Concepts

of 126 Participants Financial Math and Analysis Concepts Zac Thomas, Hayden Enke, Reese Ackerman, Blake Olson, 10 th Place Small Business Mgmt.

Place Small Business Mgmt. Hayden Enke, 14 th Place Entrepreneurship

Place Entrepreneurship Blake Olson, 12th Place Entrepreneurship

Speech

Advisor – Corey Olson, winner of NSDA’s Donus D. Roberts Coaching Excellence Award

Dania Amra

Sarah Coffman

Sophia del Rosario

Maeva Djossou – Finalist, NSDA Qualifying Tournament

Alicia Do

Sri Babu

Nonie Foust

Braden Freedman

Cooper Gamble

Grace Gauthier

Sydney Groehler

Katie Keller

William Laudon – NSDA Nationals, Phoenix AZ

Ramla Maani

Shea Morrey – Finalist, NSDA Qualifying Tournament

Claire Nelson

Maddi Pretzer

Alessia Rossi

Loi Shah

Eva Timimi

Claire Wirt

Jorja Wodziak

Zia Raukar

Rocco Ruggeri – NSDA Nationals, Phoenix AZ

Rhys Van Ert

Juliann Yao

Alex Zoghby

Big 9 Speech Conference Champions

Third Place team at the National Speech and Debate Association Qualifying Tournament

Science Olympiad

Advisor – Aaron Larson

Team placed 3rd in state

All State Band

Teacher – Aaron Cole

Monica Robertson

Elise Nienow

Tor Lindell

Thomas Stoeckig

Noah Davis

Cam Vareberg

Esmira Hodzic

All State Orchestra

Teacher – Kathleen Kuisle