UPDATE: Missing Rochester man found safe

STORY UPDATE: The Rochester Police Department and the Minnesota BCA have cancelled the missing person alert for 66-year-old Michael Kothenbeutel, saying, “he has returned home safely. Thank you to everyone who assisted in searching and for sharing the information.”

–PREVIOUS STORY–

The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer's Disease.

Michael Kothenbeutel, 66, walked out of his Rochester home last night around 10:35 P.M., and has not yet returned. Kothenbeutel, who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease, was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, black hat and blue jeans.

If you see Kothenbeutel, or know of his location, the Rochester Police Department urges you to reach out to dispatch at 507-328-6800.