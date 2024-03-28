Rochester Chamber hosts legislative update panel

ABC 6 NEWS — The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a legislative update panel today, aimed at highlighting the issues that are impacting area businesses and organizations.

The event will feature a panel discussion with local legislators Senator Liz Boldon, Senator Carla Nelson, Representative Duane Quam and Representative Andy Smith. That discussion will be followed by a presentation from the Executive Director of the Office of the Small Business and Innovation, Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), Neela Mollgaard.

This event will take place on March 28 at the Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area beginning at 11:00 A.M.