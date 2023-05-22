Riverland hosts 35th annual Blue Devil Athletics golf fundraiser

(ABC 6 News) – Riverland Community College is hosting its 35th Annual Blue Devil Athletics Golf Fundraiser on Monday, June 5. Lunch will be served from 11:30 to12:30 p.m. Shotgun start is at 12:30 p.m.

Golfers of all ability levels are invited to join the fun at Meadow Greens Golf Course to support our student athletes! Foursomes and individuals can register for a day of golf that includes lunch, unlimited refreshments, and the opportunity to win prizes.

“Join us for our 35th Annual Athletics Golf Fundraiser,” said Derek Hahn, Riverland athletic director. “Your participation plays a vital role in raising support for our athletics programs. The annual golf event has raised over $200,000 to support Blue Devils Athletics. We’re looking forward to a great turnout this year. Please join us for a day of golf or as a sponsor for this event. We look forward to your participation!”

A $450 fee includes golf, a shared golf cart, lunch, and unlimited refreshments for each member of a team of four. This event plays a vital role in raising support for our athletics programs. For an additional $30 donation you will receive 5 mulligans and be eligible to participate in a variety of hole contests throughout the day to win prizes.

With your support, Blue Devils athletes can succeed in the classroom and on the court or field. Your participation plays a vital role in raising support for our athletics programs including transportation costs, new equipment, uniforms, and training. Register as an individual or as part of a team by May 31 at www.riverland.edu/golf.

As a new incentive, this year Riverland is offering an alumni discount. All alumni who recruit a team will receive $50 OFF the total registration fee! Please email alexis.allen@riverland.edu to claim your discount.

Riverland Community College, a member of the Minnesota State system, is a community college that strives to transform lives through excellence in service, education, and career training. Approximately 4,500 students are served annually through a wide range of credit-based educational opportunities. Of those 55 percent are First Generation students and 26 percent are students of color. With campuses located in Albert Lea, Austin and Owatonna, Minnesota, Riverland may be found on the Internet at www.riverland.edu.

Minnesota State includes 26 community and technical colleges and seven state universities serving approximately 300,000 students. It is the fourth-largest system of two-year colleges and four-year universities in the United States.