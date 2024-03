ABC 6 NEWS — Wednesday afternoon, the Rochester Fire Department responded to a vehicle on fire on 37th Street in Rochester, MN.

RFD told ABC 6 News when crews arrived they, “found fire coming from the engine compartment” of the vehicle. They were able to knock the fire down, and RFD says that Pulver’s Towing helped in moving the car from the roadway.

The fire department has not yet said if there were any injuries associated with this event.