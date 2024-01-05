Quad Con this weekend at the Apache Mall
(ABC 6 News) – This weekend, the Quad Con Comic and Toy Show returns to Rochester’s Apache Mall. The free event will feature different vendors, cosplay, and everything pop culture.
ABC 6 News Good Morning Reporter Sydney Zatz spoke with John Wells, the Event Coordinator of the event to learn about all the fun.
