Police respond to shooting incident in northwest Austin Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – Three people were arrested and cited early Saturday morning after a second incident involving firearms.

Officers responded to the 100 block of 8th St. NW around 3 a.m. Saturday morning for a firearms complaint. It’s the second one reported to have taken place in a matter of seven hours.

Upon arrival several people were seen running from the scene and some also running to a nearby home. Shell casings were located outside, as was a car with a bullet hole in it.

Two individuals have since been arrested. Isaiah Johnson, 19 of Dodge center, was arrested for felon in possession of ammunition. Matthew Hernandez, 24 of Austin, was arrested for a probation violation.

19-year old Andres Rodriguez was booked, but released with a citation for underage drinking.

While there had been a physical assault, Officers did not locate anyone who had been shot. A search warrant was served at the home, but no firearm was located.

“I think they are coincidental in their location and their timing, but nothing we’ve been able to take a look at says they’re connected.”

Despite how close they were in location and timing, Austin Police Chief David McKichan does not suspect they are related.