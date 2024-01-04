Open house Thursday for $10.9M Albert Lea recreation facility projects

The city of Albert Lea is thinking ahead to the future. More specifically, sustaining it's recreational facilities by spending $10.9 million.

The city of Albert Lea is thinking ahead to the future. More specifically, sustaining it's recreational facilities by spending $10.9 million.

It’s all about long-term maintenance and energy savings. The money, going to a number of facilities like the City Arena, Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, and the Aquatic Center.

The Aquatic Center would be a $1.5 million project. Built in 1975, it needs to replace equipment like boilers and water heaters. The city also wants to add LED lighting to reduce energy use and make areas more family-friendly along with adding gender-neutral areas.

The Marion Ross Performing Arts Center would need nearly $340 million to replace window fronts and replace doors to meet ADA requirements. That’s in addition to water conservation measures and HVAC automation.

Next, the City Arena needs about $6 million. Built in 1967 as the field house for Lea College, the city bought the building when the college closed and converted it into an arena in 1976. Support beams need to be repaired along with replacing refrigeration systems for both ice rinks.

Lastly is the Splash Pad with a price tag of $250,000. The money would help make the restrooms public and provide an option for different downtown events like the Farmers Market and Thursdays on Fountain.

While the city has a rough idea of what it wants to do, it wants your input. Thursday night there is an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. at City Arena. You’ll be able to learn more about the projects and share your thoughts.

City council is scheduled to vote on the proposal and financing options at its meeting on Monday.