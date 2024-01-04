Olmsted County seeks to improve resident health care needs

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – In 2022, residents of Olmsted County identified mental health, drug use, and access to care as the county’s top three health priorities. This led three of the country’s largest healthcare providers to a community health improvement plan, or CHIP.

Olmsted County Public Health Services, Olmsted Medical Center, and Mayo Clinic are now outlining several key goals to address these health priorities through the year 2026.

Specific goals include increased student education regarding the risk of marijuana and prescription drug use, increased access to dental care, and increased mental health care.

Mayo Clinic Doctor Brian Lynch has first-hand experience with some of the shortages.

“Adolescent mental health specifically. And I work with that in the clinic every day as part of my job continues to grow as a challenge.”

Dr. Lynch hopes the communal effort will be key to increased success in addressing these issues.

“Anxiety. ADHS. Depression. Substance use. These all issues that come up commonly and we need to develop a community approach to addressing these.”

Olmsted County Full Release:

In the 2022 Olmsted County Community Health Needs Assessment, the community identified mental health, drug use, and access to care as the county’s top three health priorities. To address these concerns, Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS), Olmsted Medical Center (OMC), and Mayo Clinic developed the 2024-2026 Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP).

The CHIP outlines several key goals to address these health priorities. Some examples include:

· Increased access to dental care.

· Increased access to mental health support for Olmsted County residents, including the new CredibleMind health and mental well-being platform.

· Increased student education regarding the risk of marijuana and prescription drug use.

“To tackle the three health priorities, we will unite various organizations across the county to drive tangible advancements and bring about positive change,” said OCPHS Director Denise Daniels.

These organizations include:

· United Way of Olmsted County.

· Rochester Area Foundation.

· Zumbro Valley Health Center.

· Blue Cross Blue Shield.

· Medica.

· UCare.

· Rochester Public Schools.

“We are committed to addressing health disparities in our community through these collaborative efforts,” said Mayo Clinic Pediatrician Dr. Brian Lynch. “We stand united with others in supporting these crucial goals to enhance access to care, promote mental health support, and respond to drug misuse for the betterment of our community’s health.”

“We are honored to collaborate with our partners in this initiative,” said OMC President Dr. James Hoffmann. “We aim to broaden this alliance and welcome additional contributors committed to amplifying the impact of this transformative initiative.”

The complete list of strategies in the 2024-2026 CHIP is available on Olmsted County’s Community Health Assessment and Planning webpage.