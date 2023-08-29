New traffic changes beginning Tuesday at Viola Road NE and Wheelock Drive NE in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Starting Tuesday, there will be a few changes to traffic patterns on Viola Road NE at Wheelock Drive NE in Rochester.

The following changes begin on Aug. 29:

Designated left turn lanes with flashing yellow arrows on Viola Doad NE

Traffic heading east on Viola Road NE beginning 250 ft west of Northern Valley Drive NE and continuing through Wheelock Drive NE/Viola Heights Drive NE will be reduced to one lane

Shared left turn lane from Northern Valley Drive NE to the driveway of Fire Station 2

Removal of signal heads from the traffic signal arm to the west of the Fire Station 2 driveway

Tuesday, Olmsted County Public Works will begin removing pavement markings on Viola Road NE at Wheelock Drive NE.

Starting on Sept. 6, Rochester Public Works will be adjusting the signals at the intersection of Viola Road NE and Wheelock Drive NE.

There will be one lane in each direction during this road and sign work.

These changes will be fully implemented by Sept. 6.