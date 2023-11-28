New park rules discussed by Albert Lea City Council; first hearing complete

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Big decisions were on the agenda at Monday night’s city council meeting in Albert Lea, primarily when it comes to the city’s parks and what you can and cannot do when visiting them.

Council members unanimously passed new park rules for future hearings, including the prohibition of alcohol, cannabis, or tobacco, no unattended pets and no open bottles in public places.

Some of those rules were recently requested by the Albert Lea Police Dept. to help with enforcement and patrolling following the Minnesota Legislature’s recent decision to legalize the use of marijuana.

Violators of these new rules could be facing charges.

“The Albert Lea Police Department recommends an open bottle ordinance as a petty misdemeanor to address alcohol or cannabis/THC beverage consumptions or possession concerns on any street or public property, except as licensed or assigned posted by the council,” said Ian Rigg, the city manager for the AL City Council.

These ordinance changes require two readings for final adoption.

That next hearing is set for Dec. 11.