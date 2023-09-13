MnDOT to Host Public Meeting for Mantorville Highway Reconstruction

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will hold a public meeting on Wednesday Sept. 27, inviting community members to learn more about the project.

Project team members will be available to answer questions, collect feedback and provide a formal presentation detailing the project.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Dodge County Government Services building in Mantorville.

MnDOT plans to remove the section of road and replace it with updated materials, curb, gutter, sidewalks and lighting. While working on the highway, the City of Mantorville will also work to replace sanitary sewer, water mains and storm sewer utilities.

Reconstruction is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2024.