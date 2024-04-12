Minnesota BCA search for missing St. Cloud person

ABC 6 News — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing St. Cloud man.

According to a release from the BCA, Shane Lewis Wozney was last seen on February 11, 2024. Shane is deaf, and primarily communicates through American Sign Language.

The BCA says that Shane typically wears a hat, and has an eagle’s head tattoo on his back.

They also say that Shane is listed as “Endangered”, as he has been missing for more than 30 days.

If anyone has any information on Shane’s location, they’re encouraged to contact the BCA at (651) 793-1120.