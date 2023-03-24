Mason City road closure to replace water main valve begins Monday

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Mason City will be temporarily closing a road starting Monday so that city crews can replace a water main valve.

The City said N. Massachusetts and N. Connecticut Avenues will be closed from 4th St. NE to Elm Drive.

Road closure set to begin Monday, Mar. 27 (Credit: City of Mason City)

The closure is expected to last approximately one week.

The City is asking residents to use an alternate route during the closure.

For more information, the City says to contact the O&M Utility Division at 641-421-3677.