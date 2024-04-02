Mason City man dies in Plymouth crash

ABC 6 NEWS — According to a press release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, a Mason City man has died from a motorcycle crash in Plymouth, IA.

The release states that on Sunday morning, a deputy from the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash on the 1300 block of Broad Street in Plymouth, IA. They say that 22-year-old Allan Shafer was traveling north, when he crashed into a deer that was crossing the street.

The sheriff’s office goes on to say that paramedics arrived at the scene, but that Shafer would ultimately be pronounced dead at the scene.