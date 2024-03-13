UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old boy found

STORY UPDATE — Around 2:30 A.M. on Wednesday morning, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office made a post on their Facebook page stating the following:

“The missing juvenile has been located and returned to his family. Thank you to all who assisted in the search. Great community support. Thanks also to the Stewartville Fire Department, Stewartville Public Schools, and the Minnesota State Patrol Trooper 8.”

–PREVIOUS STORY–

ABC 6 NEWS — The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Bentley, a 12-year-old who went missing from his Stewartville home around 8 P.M. last night.

According to a post on the office’s Facebook page, he was last seen with black rimmed glasses, a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants, gray flip flops and a red BMX bike.

If anyone has seen Bentley, or has information on his location, they’re encouraged to call dispatch at 9-1-1 or (507) 328-6800.