I-90 westbound Marion rest area to temporarily close

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced that the westbound I-90 Marion rest area will temporarily close.

MnDOT said crews will be making exterior improvements to the rest area. It will close from Sept. 11-15.

The rest area is at mile marker 222, west of the Highway 42 exit to Eyota, about 3.5 miles east of the Highway 52 exit to Rochester.

The next westbound rest area after Marion is Oakland Woods Rest Area at mile marker 171 west of Austin.