Harter’s Disposal to replace Hometown Haulers in Byron

(ABC 6 News)— Byron City Council met on Tuesday night and chose Harter’s Disposal of Minnesota to get a license for hauling residential garbage.

The city only allows for three companies to operate in Byron — as a way to limit traffic for large garbage trucks.

A license opened up about a month ago when Hometown Haulers was purchased by Waste Management.

Residents came out dressed in red to show the Council that they wanted to see Harter’s take the license.

“People just really like our service and everything that we do, and they’re kind of getting tired of maybe the bigger hauling companies and they just want a small hauling company that’s going to stay here for a long time,” Ross Huber, Account manager for Harter’s Disposal, said.

Harter’s Disposal and Aspen Waste System, both Minnesota owned, applied for the license.

“It’s very important, and we have a limited number of resources and we have to conserve those resources. Our company is extremely committed to conserving resources, maximizing recycling efforts and making it convenient for people to do that,” Matt Harder, owner of Harter’s Disposal, said.

Harter’s was awarded the contract and is ready to get to work in Byron.