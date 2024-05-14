Golfers out on the course for 27th Annual Kid’s Cup Golf Tournament

Golfers at Somerby Golf Club in Byron were out on the course Monday for a good cause, the 27th Annual Kid's Cup Golf Tournament.

Each person who participates has to raise $500. The money, going towards supporting children and their families at Mayo Clinic Children’s Center and the Olmsted Medical Center. While the tournament is once a year, the effort to make a difference never stops.

“In a year, we kind of plan from start to finish who’s going to be on the board. The group at GPC, Gillette Pepsi, has worked really hard to put this all together. [We] appreciate all their time and effort. It’s all about getting sponsorships for holes. Our golfers, they raise money to raise funds for these kids that are having difficult times,” said Trina Solano who works with Edina Reality, one of the sponsors.

Since it began, the tournament has raised more than $1.8 million. Last year alone, $97,000 was raised.