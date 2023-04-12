Free tax help for people with disabilities, older adults

(ABC 6 News) – The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is offering free tax help to people with disabilities and adults over age 60.

The IRS program, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is offered to help people who earn $60,000 or less, have disabilities, or do not use English as their first language.

There is also an IRS program for people over age 60, called Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE).

The people who provide tax help through these programs must take and pass tax law training classes and be certified by the IRS.

To find VITA or TCE locations nearby, CLICK HERE.

Taxes are due by the end of the day on Tuesday, April 18.

