Flapdoodles gives back: Oscar’s Snack-A-Palooza proceeds go to The Landing MN

(ABC 6 News) – If you have a sweet tooth and would also like to support a good cause, then you’re in luck.

Rochester’s Flapdoodles homemade ice cream will be donating the proceeds of it’s new flavor, “Oscar’s Snack-A-Palooza,” to The Landing MN. Every scoop sold of the new flavor will be going to the nonprofit to help support those experiencing homelessness.

The name was submitted by Oscar Delgado, a long-time supporter of The Landing and the shelters first donor.

When Delgado’s name was chosen as the winner, he asked the ice cream shop use his flavor to give back to the organization.

The new flavor is available at Flapdoodles’ Rochester southern store located on Broadway Avenue South.