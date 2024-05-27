Dodge County honors the fallen with cemetery ceremonies, Memorial Day program

As many spend time with their families this Memorial Day, in Dodge County, it was about the deeper meaning of the holiday.

(ABC 6 News) – As many spend time with their families this Memorial Day, in Dodge County, it was about the deeper meaning of the holiday.

Monday, many remembered those who gave all. The Kasson American Legion Post 133, traveling to 11 cemeteries before a program at Kasson-Mantorville High School.

It was a chance to share those moments with people of all ages and to make sure the younger generation knows who fought for our freedom.

“They need to know how they got to where they are. Why we’re where we are. How safe we are,” said Richard Denny, Commander of the Color Guard for the Kasson American Legion.

“The price of freedom isn’t free.” That’s the message behind the song Enner Fjerstad sang at the Memorial Day program.

“It’s heart-wrenching. There’s not enough emphasis on that nowadays. It’s just another holiday. We need to bring it home, right here. We need to bring it home,” Fjerstad said.

One Army veteran and his wife shared their story and how the world isn’t so small after all. Their trip to South Korea shared many similarities to how our soldiers are honored here at home.

“They love us,” said Jenny Hendrickson. “You know, because our guys over there fought so hard for their freedom. We actually went to the cemetery there and saw, it just gives me goosebumps.”

Her husband, Wayne, is remembering those who didn’t make it home.

“I had a friend from college, he ended up going in the service. He covered a hand grenade. Unfortunately, he died and they gave him the Medal of Honor. You know, nobody wants to win a Purple Heart. Those kind of things either. The old saying is ‘Freedom isn’t Free,'” Wayne Hendrickson added.

It’s a saying these veterans want carried on for the years to come.

“Honoring our veterans. I mean, we need to honor them because they served. They did a great job,” Denny shared.

“That’s what we want to do, is honor them and remember them.”

While Monday will come and go, remembering those who gave it all for our freedom will never stop.