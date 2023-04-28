Destination Medical Center aims to bring downtown activities back

(ABC 6 News) – Friday morning Destination Medical Center hosted an action plan meeting with downtown business owners about how they can create better longevity for businesses.

The plan is for DMC and business owners to create and promote more events downtown along with easier access to parking. The goal is to bring downtown activities to pre-pandemic levels.



“We reach out to those partners, those organizations that want to start an event. They start bringing their own constitutes to the downtown. It’s diversifying the options and the experiences so more and more people can find, can feel welcome into the downtown,” Destination Medical Center Executive Director Patrick Seeb said.

DMC will host their next action plan meeting Tuesday night at 6:00 at the Chateua Theatre. the community is welcome to share their ideas.