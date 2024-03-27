Cresco Police Dept. to start a K-9 program, needs donations

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Many law enforcement agencies have K-9 departments and Cresco Police are looking to start one too. To do that, they need your help.

A single-purpose narcotics dog is about $13,000. Add in training and equipment, that can add up quickly. In order to get started, the Cresco Police Department needs $30,000 to add to their team.

Emmylou, a silver lab, is one test away from becoming Cresco’s K-9 and partnering up with her handler, Sgt. Blake Welper.

“When you acquire a K-9, it acquires that view of taking those illegal narcotics off the street. That a person or officer in law enforcement could do just based on the K-9’s abilities,” said Welper.

A new addition to the team, and a new friend to many.

“Just like any other kind of pet, this thing is going to be living with Sgt. Welper. It’s going to become a family member, and we’re hoping to become a family member with their community as well, and everybody can think of it as their own,” Lt. Samuel Dotiadis said.

The department hopes to add another K-9 one day. For now, they’re ready for this new venture.

“Everybody in the department’s excited. I think they’re ready for this change and to see it through,” added Welper. “I think also, we’re just excited to have another tool in our tool belt to keep the community safe.”

Once Emmylou gets here, she’ll train for four weeks in Forest City.

Donations are being taken at Cresco City Hall or the police department.