Crash halts traffic on Civic Center Drive ramp

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Emergency crews were called to a crash at the exit ramp to Highway 52 North and Civic Center Drive in Rochester, just before 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Rochester Fire and Police Departments, along with Minnesota State Troopers and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services were on the scene for the single-vehicle crash.

Emergency personnel were attending to the minivan that had sustained damage to both the front and front passenger side.

We are still waiting on information on how many people were involved in the crash as well as their conditions and will continue to update this story as details emerge.