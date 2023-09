(ABC 6 News) – Starting Sept. 20, Olmstead County will begin maintenance on County Road 129 and, weather permitting, be completed by the end of the day.

To replace a culvert, Olmsted County will take up 3,700 feet southeast of the 100th Avenue SE and North Branch Road SE. Both roads will be closed to through traffic and the motorists are asked to seek alternative routes.

For more information, visit www.olmstedcounty.gov.