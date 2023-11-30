Community reacts to Mayo Clinic’s expansion; Mixed emotions for those in Med City

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Just 24 hours after Mayo Clinic’s major $5 billion dollar expansion announcement, people in Rochester are taking in the news and what this means for the future of the Med City.

The project, dubbed “Bold. Forward. Unbound,” seems to match how many in the community are feeling about the future facility expansion.

“Across the country, we are providing 21st century care in 20th century buildings,” said Mayo Clinic CEO, Dr. Gianrico Farrugia. “It is simply by far not good enough.”

It is Mayo Clinic’s largest investment in its 160-year history, as the non-profit strives for excellence in worldwide healthcare.

Many living in the community say they are excited to be a part of the growing legacy.

“It’s a cornerstone of everything around here,” said Sammie Koppenhaver, whose husband works at Mayo. “I think it’s neat to be close to that and get the opportunity to be treated there.”

As history unfolds before our eyes, some that sit on the outskirts of the empire, hope the major move inspires others.

“We are the extension of Mayo care,” said Pasquale Presa, the owner of Pasquale’s Pizzeria. “If Mayo is number one, we need to think like that. If they put all the legwork in, we also have to follow suit and that’s where we do follow suit.”

That desire to be better, has many hoping it will eventually become prosperity for the entire Rochester community.

“It’s exciting, it’s reviving, it’s how we prosper here in the medical city, the medical community,” said Presa.

However, others say that Mayo Clinic officials should spend more time looking inside its own hospitals before constructing more.

“I would also like to see the current employees taken care of too,” said Justin Foss, who has been born and raised in Rochester.

A man with an inside look into those that treat patients in the hospital, Foss says with family members working at Mayo Clinic, there has been a troubling theme that has not been addressed.

“It seems like a lot of it’s been overworked and underpaid for the last three, four years since COVID,” said Foss. “Maybe better spent elsewhere or other aspects of Mayo that could’ve benefited from that money.”

Other people have shared similar feelings on social media.

One person posting on Facebook, stating “Maybe use that $5 billion to give employees better wages.”

With the plan set in stone, all the Med City can do for now is watch Mayo Clinic continue to grow.

Construction is anticipated to begin early 2024 and wrap up in 2030.