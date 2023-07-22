Community invited to ‘meet and greet’ with Oronoco Fire Dept. and first responders

(ABC 6 News) – This Wednesday, the Oronoco Fire Department and first responders are hosting a recruitment event at the Oronoco Fire Hall.

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to Training Officer, Johann Sonnenberg, recruitment is becoming more difficult for fire, EMS, and law enforcement.

The recruitment event will have seven food trucks, a band, a local DJ and activities for children and their families. There will also be a bounce house, an activity table, and opportunities to try-on firefighter gear and using fire hoses.

People that are interested in learning more about firefighters and first responders are invited.

All first responders will receive a discount on all items in the food trucks.

All of the areas fire departments, law enforcement agencies, ambulance and first responder departments as well as dispatch centers have been invited from Dodge, Wabasha, Goodhue and Olmsted counties.

The Oronoco Fire Hall is located at 60 2nd St. NW, Oronoco, MN 55960.