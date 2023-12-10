Byron American Legion takes part in Brrfest

All day Saturday, the Byron Chamber of Commerce hosted 'Brr-fest' events throughout town for the community to enjoy.

(ABC 6 News) – All day Saturday, the Byron Chamber of Commerce hosted ‘Brr-fest’ events throughout town for the community to enjoy.

One of these was family bingo at the American Legion.

Around 120 people showed up to play, which is twice as many as a typical bingo night at the legion, and many more than they were expecting.

It’s the first time the legion hosted a family bingo where the kids could join and win cash prizes.

“Honestly, kids if they get $10 they’re happy, so they’ll go buy candy with $10, so it’ll be a great day for the kids. Most of them seem to be having a lot of fun, dobbing their cards and getting within one and two away, and you can see their excitement,” said Legion Commander Rob Paine.

Family bingo was such a success, the legion plans to hold more in the future.