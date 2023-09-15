Big Springs Farm pumpkin and corn maze opens for 2023 season

(ABC 6 News) – Featuring a 10-acre emoji corn maze, Big Springs Farms opens for its third year on Sept. 16.

Taking four and a half miles to complete and 10 different emoji, Big Springs Farm is open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 16 to Oct. 29. Also featuring a pumpkin patch, the farm is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in September before transitioning to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in October.

Having been in the same family since the 1870s, the farm hosts a plethora of activities for families to enjoy; from duck races to hayrides and sunflower fields, Big Springs Farms has something for everyone.