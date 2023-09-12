Austin man expands nonprofit service charity

(ABC 6 News) – Austin resident Jesse Campbell, started Non-Profit Wrench, Inc. about a year ago, to provide home and car services — oil changes, yard work, and repairs — to low-income people in southeast Minnesota.

Nowadays, he’s looking to expand his reach by pulling more community members into his cause, using Facebook Group “People Helping People” to connect those in need with those who have means and skills to help.

Those who can’t contribute services can donate to the cause at Fundraiser by Jesse Campbell : Help Non-Profit Wrench, Help Your Community (gofundme.com).