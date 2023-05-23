Albert Lea recognizes National Poppy day

(ABC 6 News) – With Memorial Day coming up, the Albert Lea city council is dedicating a day to honor those who served our country.

This Friday, May 26, will be known as National Poppy day.

“We’re going to start with a proclamation to declare May 26th – National Poppy day.”



Poppies are often worn and seen as a tribute to service members. The tradition stems from the end of World War one when the American Legion adopted the poppy as a symbol of freedom.

In Rochester, the American Legion Post #92 will be sharing the meaning of the poppy flower and what events we host during poppy days. Newly crowned Ms. Poppy will make an appearance and everyone can wish her well for the upcoming year.