Albert Lea Library considers being fine-free

(ABC 6 News) – If you forget to return books to the library, you might want to consider checking out one from the Albert Lea Public Library. A new proposal would have the library go “fine-free.”

The library stopped imposing late fees on youth material last June, and now they hope to eliminate late fees for everything else. Fees for lost or damaged books would still apply.

The library is anticipating the change to bring in more people applying for library cards, increase circulation, and allow them to offer more to the community.

“By eliminating the staff time we have to spend collecting the fines, we can use it to increase programming, increase some of our workflow, and be able to offer more things to the community,” says Albert Lea Library Director Annice Sevett.

The Albert Lea City Council will discuss the proposal on Monday, September 25th.