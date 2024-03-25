A snowy start to spring brings mixed feelings

A Snowy Start to Spring I

(ABC 6 News) – We are days away from April but Monday looked a bit more like January.

While the shoveling and snow blowing can be a hassle, Dwight Boyum, who comes from a farming family knows the weather can be a blessing after last year’s drought. Despite it all putting a little pause in his morning commute.

“We think about you know, Rochester, being medical and IBM. But look around city limits, we are a farm country. Farmers are a huge driver of the economy. They need the moisture, they need it. We all do. Last year was a drought, so it’s a good thing,” said Boyum.

“Rochester, Minnesota. That’s what to expect this time of year, right?” one other Rochester man told ABC 6 News. Despite it being something, he’s used to, that doesn’t mean he enjoys the snow blowing or shoveling.

Snowy Start to Spring II

“I don’t like it at all. It’s something that has to be done to get my cars out of the garage to go to work in the morning.”

If you are out shoveling wet snow, remember it can be dangerous. Mayo Clinic Health System doctors say it’s best to bend at the knees and don’t pick up too much snow at once. It’s also best to shovel while the snow is fresh.