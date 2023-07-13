4-H participants show their animals at the Dodge County Fair

(ABC 6 News) – Every county ilooks forward to their fair.

This week the 4-H Club in Dodge County is exhibiting their latest projects. The University of Minnesota 4-H program asked kids to choose a project and explore it with peers and adults. At the Dodge County Fairgrounds the group is putting on a livestock event with chickens, rabbits, goats and more.

Organizers say the best part of the program is seeing all the kids hard work and passion for their projects.

“They pick project areas where they have interest and learn about it all year long and get to explore their interest and passion areas and they put a lot of time and effort into these animals and projects and it’s really cool to come out and see them,”

If you are interested in 4-H, the program runs from October to September.