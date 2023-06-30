Local farmer advocates for better access to crop insurance in Washington

(ABC 6 News) – Southeastern Minnesota farmer Angela Smith had an important message for lawmakers when she traveled to the nation’s capital earlier this month: farmers need much better access to crop insurance in order to survive at a time of extreme climate change.

Advocates from six states joined Smith to call for federal reforms that would bolster sustainable agriculture and address climate change.

Smith, who is a member of the Minnesota-based Land Stewardship Project signed up for micro farm insurance this year with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but says it was very difficult to find an insurance agent.

“I can do everything that I can but I still can’t control those things and this gives me a bit of safety net to continue doing what i love to continue feeding people in our community,” Smith said.

In Minnesota — the current agriculture law is set to expire September 30 and lawmakers are working on a possible replacement.